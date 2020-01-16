Midhurst find possession doesn't mean points - Selsey's nine beaten despite brave battle

There were home defeats for Midhurst and Selsey in the latest round of SCFL division-one games.

Midhurst & Easebourne 0 Seaford Town 3

Selsey on the front foot against AFC Varndeanians / Picture: Chris Hatton

SCFL division one

Midhurst & Easebourne suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Seaford Town - even though they had dominated large parts of the game.

The visitors started the quickest, forcing the Stags on the back foot, with their defence holding firm and defending well.

Lewis Hyde was forced into making two last-ditch tackles in the opening 20 minutes before keeper Josh Bird was called into action making a smart save from a Joe Dryer free-kick.

Minutes later, Seaford striker Simon Piper broke free and found himself though on goal but Bird again saved well at Piper’s feet.

The Stags gradually worked themselves into the game, causing Seaford keeper Josh Measor to make a smart save to his left from a header, with the home side going into the break on the front foot.

They started the second half the stronger as well, having a good opening 20 minutes keeping the ball well.

Josh Sheehan got through on goal and was clipped by Measor, but Sheehan managed to stay on his feet, only to see his effort go wide.

The visitors, however, broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute.

A quick free kick was played down the left and a good ball into the box was smashed home by Mark Waller.

Seaford continued to look dangerous and were awarded a free-kick in the 78th minute.

Jack Rowe-Hurst’s free kick was poorly dealt with by Bird, doubling Seaford’s lead.

Midhurst continued to push men forward to try to salvage something and were caught on the break in the 86th minute, with a smart volley from close range by Rowe-Hurst.

Midhurst: Bird, Wyatt, Behan, R Carter, Farr, Hyde, Sheehan, Giles, Rowland, Slater, K Carter. Subs used: Brown, Page, Tambling.

Selsey 1 AFC Varndeanians 2

SCFL division one

elsey almost battled to a point despite having two men sent off against AFC Varndeanians at the High Street Ground.

The Blues trailed to a first-half Joseph Keehan goal when they had Joe Bennett and Max Davies ordered off at the start of the second half.

They fought back to equalise through Ryan Morey and looked like they might claim a point, only for the 11 men to clinch a winner with Keehan’s second 16 minutes from the end.

* There was a busy midweek schedule planned for local teams but they were all beaten by Storm Brendan. Matches involving Bognor, Chichester City, Selsey and Midhurst were called off.