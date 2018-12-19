Memorable sporting pictures of 2018 - do you feature in them?

We have searched through the archives and picked what we think are the most memorable sporting photos of the year - some are happy, some are sad and if you have different photos you think should be included, please send them to sport.sussex@jpimedia.co.uk

1. Burgess Hill Rugby Club Burgess Hill RFC the Sussex All Blacks hosted their annual charity rugby match in January and it was played in a muddy bog!

2. Westlake wins again James Westlake had many highlights this year - here he is finishing first in the Worthing 10k.

3. Champions! Haywards Heath Town's Naim Rouane and Tom Graves celebrate winning the SCFL Premier Division.

4. Minute's silence Burgess Hill cricketers paid tribute to ElidoVargas, the teenager who died in June. A minutes silence was held in respect of Elido by Burgess Hill'2nd XI and Scayne sHill before their Division6 Central match at St Johns Park.

