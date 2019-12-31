Mark Lawrenson issues a brave Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea prediction for New Year's Day

Mark Lawrenson, the BBC football pundit and broadcaster, has given his New Year's Day Premier League predictions, including one for his former club Brighton as they host Chelsea at the Amex Stadium.

Writing in his 'Premier League predictions' piece for BBC Sport, Lawro backed Frank Lampard's Chelsea to triumph 2-0 against Graham Potter's Brighton and Hove Albion.

Albion are 14th in the Premier League and triumphed 2-0 last time out against Bournemouth while fourth placed Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates.

Lawro said: "Brighton fans might think I've suddenly fallen out of love with them but I haven't. They're going to be absolutely fine this season but I feel Chelsea have a better side and are decent on the road.

"Chelsea were good in their last game as they came from behind to win against Arsenal. Frank Lampard deserves praise for changing his tactics mid-match.

"All of a sudden everybody started pouring forward and they looked a completely different team.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2