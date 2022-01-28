Manchester United youngster on verge of joining Crawley Town on loan
Crawley Town are on the verge of singing Manchester United youngster D’Mani Mellor on loan
Sky Sports report Mellor is set to undergo a medical and all the paperwork is expected to be done within the next 24 hours.
The attacking 21-year-old went on loan to Salford City at the end of the summer transfer window but only managed three apperaances.
He scored two goals for the under-23s last week in a 2-1 victory over Brighton.
www.unitedinfocus.com said: "Mellor, 21, needs to go out and play as he has an uncertain future at United with his contract set to expire, and little chance of regular first team action, barring a fantastic goalscoring spree out on loan at Crawley."
The Reds are currently missing top scorer Kwesi Appiah with an injury.
Crawley Town travel to Bradford City tomorrow (Saturday.
