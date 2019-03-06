Manchester United will make a £120m bid for Juventus forward, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino braced for touchline ban - Rumour Mill

Manchester United will make a £120m bid for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala if Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku quits Old Trafford this summer. (The Sun)

Juventus' Argentine forward Paulo Dybala (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images)

