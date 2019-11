Manchester United desperately seek an improvement in the Premier League as they welcome Brighton to Old Trafford this Sunday.

United have won just once in their last four and are 10th on 13 points from 11 matches. It's their lowest points tally at this stage of a league campaign since 1986-87 (11). Who will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turn to as they face eighth placed Albion?

1. De Gea United's regular No 1 Getty Buy a Photo

2. Wan-Bissaka The 50m arrival from Crystal was subbed at Bournemouth but should return at right back for Brighton Getty Buy a Photo

3. Lindelof Recovered from a knock to start at Bournemouth and will likely partner Maguire at the back Getty Buy a Photo

4. Maguire Maguire has been consistent following his big money move from Leicester. If he's fit, he plays. Getty Buy a Photo

View more