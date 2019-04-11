Manchester United and Luton Town wingers and former Watford defender available for Crawley Town’s visit to Yeovil Town

Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi has revealed three of his players have recovered from injury and and will be available for selection ahead of their visit to Yeovil Town.

Wingers Matty Willock and Luke Gambin, who are on loan at the West Sussex club from Manchester United and Luton Town respectively, and former Watford defender Josh Doherty are all fit to play.

Gambin, 26, returns after a two-month lay off following a nerve injury picked up in the home defeat to Oldham on February 9.

Winger Willock, 22, returns after missing the last two games with a hamstring problem.

Doherty, 23, has not played since the Red Devils’ away victory at Swindon on January 26, suffering from a hip injury.

Forward Ibrahim Meite also returns from a three-match suspension following a straight red card picked up for violent conduct during their 6-1 thrashing at Crewe Alexandra.

Cioffi said: “We recover Luke Gambin, we recover Matty Willock, we recover Josh Doherty. The only one who is out is Josh Payne after the surgery he has had so everyone is available.”

Former West Ham player Payne is ruled out after surgery on the ankle that has been troubling him for several weeks and club captain Jimmy Smith remains unavailable having made just three league appearances this season due to an ACL injury sustained in September.