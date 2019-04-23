Manchester City ready to smash their transfer record of £60m, Gareth Bale could join Manchester United - Rumour Mill

Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Rodri (PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images)
Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Rodri (PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images)

Manchester City are ready to smash their transfer record of £60m to sign 22-year-old Spain international Rodri from Atletico Madrid this summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Here is today's Rumour Mill/