Manchester City ready to smash their transfer record of £60m, Gareth Bale could join Manchester United - Rumour Mill Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Rodri (PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images) Manchester City are ready to smash their transfer record of £60m to sign 22-year-old Spain international Rodri from Atletico Madrid this summer. (Daily Telegraph) Here is today's Rumour Mill/ Striker hints at summer exit from Newcastle United,Chelsea considering Philippe Coutinho as a replacement for Eden Hazard - Rumour Mill