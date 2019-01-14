Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea top the home form table over the last ten years, while Sunderland sit bottom

A new study has revealed which clubs have the best and worst home form over the last ten years.

Manchester City sit top of the pile with an impressive 2.37 points per match, just ahead of Manchester United (2.33) and Chelsea (2.22).

Sunderland are bottom of the 92 clubs in England, with an average of just 1.21 points per match.

Brighton & Hove Albion sit an impressive 18th place, according to new research from Your-Promotional-Code.co.uk.

An analysis prior to the weekend's games of every home fixture for the current 92 teams since the start of the 2008/09 season reveals that the Seagulls pick up an average of 1.70 points per home game, ranking them ahead of the likes of Bournemouth, Southampton and Wolves.

Over the period, Brighton have scored 369 home goals, conceding 248 as they helped themselves to a win rate of 47 per cent.

Elsewhere in the country, Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium and Manchester United’s Old Trafford are the most difficult places for away teams to win points, with Sunderland’s Stadium of Light the easiest.

Nine of the top 10 most difficult grounds to travel to were Premier League sides, with Sheffield United boasting the most impressive points per game ratio of teams outside England’s top flight.

The average Premier League and Football League side picked up 1.61 points in each home match, but the clubs with the best home record over the last 10 years are: Manchester City 2.37 points per game; Manchester United 2.33; Chelsea 2.22; Arsenal 2.20; Tottenham Hotspur 2.08; Liverpool 2.07; Leicester City 1.87; Everton 1.82; Cardiff City 1.79; Sheffield United 1.79.

At the other end of the scale, the Stadium of Light is the easiest place for away teams to pick up points, with Sunderland averaging just 1.21 points at home. Huish Park doesn’t fare much better, with Yeovil Town picking up a disappointing 1.26 points on average from home fixtures.

Despite back-to-back relegations for the Black Cats, it is Yeovil who lay claim to the poorest home goal difference of all current 92 League clubs, conceding 310 goals in 243 home games, their goal difference stands at a miserable -27.

Just three other teams have conceded more goals at home than they have scored over the last 10 years (Sunderland, Oldham Athletic and Morecambe).

Crystal Palace are the lowest ranked top-flight side (1.35 points per match) with Selhurst Park the sole Premier League ground among the top ten easiest stadiums to travel to: Sunderland 1.21; Yeovil Town 1.26; Morecambe 1.30; Oldham Athletic 1.33; Crystal Palace 1.35; Coventry City 1.38; Doncaster Rovers 1.40; Plymouth Argyle 1.40; Portsmouth 1.41; Barnsley 1.41.

