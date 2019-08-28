Manchester City injury latest / Star striker injured but England defender could return to face Brighton

Manchester City defender John Stones returned to training this week and could be available to face Brighton on Saturday.

The England man missed their 2-2 draw with Tottenham and the win against Bournemouth with a muscular problem but trained once again with his team-mates on Wednesday morning.

Nicolas Otamendi has partnered Aymeric Laporte at the back for City’s last two league game.

Guardiola was questioned about Stones ahead of City’s 3-1 win at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday and he replied: “Not fit. We’ll see [for Brighton].”

Striker Gabriel Jesus also missed the win against Bournemouth with a hamstring problem and is not expected to be fit for the game on Saturday at the Etihad. He will likely be available once again after the international break.

Benjamin Mendy is nearing full fitness but Leroy Sane is a long-term absentee.