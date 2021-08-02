Manager and long-serving player stepping down at East Dean FC
East Dean Football Club stalwart Simon Reed has decided to hang up his boots after 30 years of playing for the club - while first team manager Peter Kearvell is stepping down.
A strong tackling defender, Reed has been a regular member of the back four for the majority of his time at the Dean and has remained loyal to the club for all of his playing career.
He has also been a member of the club management committee since 1996 and is currently club chairman, and the club are pleased that he will continue to support the Dean off the pitch, as in the past.
Another long serving club member, Kearvell, has decided to stand down after 25 years as team manager, and the club thank him for the many successes achieved during that time. He will also continue to support the club in several areas off the pitch.
Without the dedication of people like these two, and the other volunteers at the club, it would be very difficult for clubs like East Dean to continue, and club officials said they were extremely grateful for everything they do to keep the club running.