Management's pride in Bognor's Sussex Senior Cup winners

Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake spoke of their pride in their battle-weary players after they beat Burgess Hill in extra time to lift the 2018-19 Sussex Senior Cup.
The duo feared the worst after seeing numerous first-half chances go missing at 1-0 up before the Hillians equalised. But the players kept plugging away and Doug Tuck scored the winner midway through the extra 30 minutes.
Pearce and Blake said the players deserved great credit for the way they had ended a season with a trophy - after months and months of the squad being hit by injuries, often long-term and often to key players.
See Robbie Blake's post-match interview above and read more on this website in the coming days and in the Observer on Thursday.