Management's pride in Bognor's Sussex Senior Cup winners

Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake spoke of their pride in their battle-weary players after they beat Burgess Hill in extra time to lift the 2018-19 Sussex Senior Cup.

The duo feared the worst after seeing numerous first-half chances go missing at 1-0 up before the Hillians equalised. But the players kept plugging away and Doug Tuck scored the winner midway through the extra 30 minutes.

Doug Tuck slots in the winner / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Pearce and Blake said the players deserved great credit for the way they had ended a season with a trophy - after months and months of the squad being hit by injuries, often long-term and often to key players.

The Rocks lift the cup

See Robbie Blake's post-match interview above and read more on this website in the coming days and in the Observer on Thursday.