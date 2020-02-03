Loxwood U14s triumph in cup final

Loxwood U14s lifted the Arun and Chichester Youth Football League Division B Cup last Sunday after beating Wick Dynamos 4-0.

The final was played at the Bibby Financial Services Stadium, home of Worthing FC.

Loxwood U14s goalkeeper Eron Welch makes a superb spot kick save

As the league leaders, Loxwood were slight favourites going in to the match, but the final was keenly contested right until the final whistle.

Roared on by their numerous and vocal supporters, many of whom had made the journey down the A24 by coach, Loxwood took the lead midway through the first-half courtesy of centre-half Joe Smitheram lobbing the Wick keeper on his line.

The goal settled any crowd nerves and Loxwood immediately went in pursuit of a second goal.

At the other end the spirited Wick team looked to catch Loxwood with fast breaks down the flanks, but the defensive line of skipper Fraser Ayres, Magnus Crook, Joe Smitheram and Rory Nugent held firm.

When called upon keeper, Eron Welch, was a dominating presence determined not to concede.

With ten minutes to go to half-time Loxwood made it 2-0 when Hamish Ramsay flicked the ball through for Freddie Phillips to score at the third time of asking after the ball had rebounded back twice from two superb stops by the keeper.

After the break both teams came out knowing the next goal would be crucial and it was Loxwood who scored it.

Phillips made it 3-0 with a superb curling shot from near the left-hand touchline which sailed into the top corner.

But Wick responded to the setback by immediately winning a penalty when Tom Lillywhite was judged to have tripped the Wick striker in the box.

The penalty was struck firmly to the right, but Welch dived brilliantly low to his left to knock the ball wide.

With ten minutes remaining, wide man Ben Hicken did well on the right beating the defender before firing over a cross to Ramsay, who controlled the ball and fired home to make it 4-0.

Manager Colin Ramsay said: “I’m absolutely thrilled for all the boys and our fantastic supporters who travelled down with us today.

“Most of the boys have been together since they were U7 and we have a fabulous spirit across the whole squad and our football family.

“Every credit to Wick too who made it a tremendous match.”