Loxwood turning fortunes around after slow start to the season

Loxwood manager Alex Walsh admitted his side’s 0-0 draw with East Preston on Tuesday night was ‘disappointing’, but he was pleased with the second consecutive clean sheet.

Having beaten the same opponents 4-0 in the RUR Cup on Saturday with goals from Sam Karl, Luke Brodie and Bradley Campbell-Francis, Loxwood were held on Tuesday night and are still searching for their first win in the SCFL Premier.

Despite not being able to take all three points, boss Walsh was positive about the performance, insisting his side just aren’t getting ‘the rub of the green.’

He said: “Overall we’re disappointed but you’ve got to look at the positives. It’s another game where we’ve kept a clean sheet which is important for us.

“It’s not panic mode at all, we’re playing well and making it difficult for teams to play against us, we’re just not getting the rub of the green at certain occasions.”

He continued: “It’s still early days. Two games undefeated, I know it’s against the same side, but now we can build off that. It hasn’t been the start to the season that we wanted but we’re not worrying after just five games in the season.

“Saturday is a great opportunity for us to try and kick on.”

Loxwood visit SCFL Division 2 outfit AFC Varndeanians in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase on Saturday.