Loxwood salvage 'fair' point with injury-time equaliser

Alex Walsh believes Loxwood’s 2-2 draw at home to AFC Uckfield Town will be ‘something to build on’ after they staged a late comeback to take a point on Saturday.

Uckfield went in front from the penalty spot with Liam Baitup converting on 15 minutes, and Ellis Cormack doubled the Uckers’ lead after half-time.

Loxwood pulled one back through Auguste Koute with 20 minutes to go and Luke Brodie bundled home on 91 minutes to complete a memorable comeback.

The winless Magpies remain bottom of the Premier Division while Uckfield stretched their unbeaten run to ten in all competitions.

Walsh said: “Any game where you get a late goal at the end, especially when you get a point, and from 2-0 down, feels like you’ve won the game.

“We’re pleased but we also feel it was a game there to be taken. We could have got the three points so it’s something to build on.”

Despite remaining bottom, Walsh believes other teams are struggling more than his side. He added: “The fact that we haven’t won in the league yet highlights that we’re not doing very well but I look at a lot of other clubs and they’ve lost five or six in a row and getting beaten quite badly.

“We are losing by the odd goal, getting a draw here and there. Every game we’ve been competitive and that bodes well over the course of the season. I worry for teams who are losing by large scorelines.”

Walsh’s side began strongly as Luke Brodie fired a shot off the crossbar in the opening minute, but the Uckers took the lead in the 15th minute.

READ MORE Horsham not 'thinking about the future' after superb start to campaign | Horsham YMCA ‘shell-shocked’ by thumping defeat to East Preston | Holbrook record fourth victory on the bounce on trip to Littlehampton

Tyler D’Cruz brought down Matt Rodrigues-Barbosa in the box and Baitup tucked away the resulting penalty.

Uckfield moved further in front just before the hour when Baitup nodded Richie Welch’s raking pass onto Cormack, who finished a fine move.

The hosts would reduce arrears on 70 minutes, as a cross to the far post was turned back for Koute to tap in.

Brodie made up for an earlier penalty miss when he scrambled in a chaotic corner from point-blank range in the 91st minute to salvage a point.

The Magpies were due to visit Eastbourne United on Tuesday night but the game was postponed because of the wet weather.

Loxwood travel to Lingfield on Saturday.

Loxwood: D’Cruz, Courtney, Jenkins (Dunningham 72), Slaughter, Beda, Allen, Goldson, Webster (Koute 60), Brodie, Floyd (Matthews 72), Karl. Unused: Steers.