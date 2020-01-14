Loxwood part company with manager Walsh

Alex Walsh has been relieved from his duties as Loxwood manager this afternoon (Tuesday).

Walsh steered the club away from relegation last season but a wretched start to this campaign, in which the Magpies have still yet to record their first league win, has been enough for the two parties to part ways.

In a statement released on Twitter, Loxwood said: "Following recent first team results it is with great regret that the Loxwood committee & our first team manager Alex Walsh have taken the difficult decision to part company.

"Great thanks to Alex for all his work and commitment & best wishes for the future."

It spells the end of 14 months in charge of the Magpies, having taken over at the end of October 2018.

Speaking on Twitter, Walsh said: "Wanted to thank @loxwoodfc for the experience. Obviously gutted, however pleased to have stuck at it and not give up through tough times on and off the field. Learnt a lot and really enjoyed working with an excellent bunch of lads and staff around me."

Loxwood have also announced that Mark Courtney will take over as interim first team manager while the club search for a suitable longer term replacement.