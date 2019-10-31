Loxwood 'not good enough' in defeat against Little Common

Loxwood manager Alex Walsh said his side performed ‘way below what we expect’ as they lost 3-1 at home against Little Common in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Joshua Hawkes scored the only goal for the Magpies as Common got the victory.

After the match Walsh believed that errors cost his side again at the weekend.

He said: “I thought we had everything going the right way for us and I just think silly errors yet again that’s cost us.

“Credit to the boys, they come back and got the early goal which was what we asked of them but again we can’t be conceding two or three goals at home and expecting to get anything out of it, it’s not good enough, it’s not acceptable.

“The players were really frustrated with themselves on Saturday and I’ll defend them all the way, as much as possible, but I think they know that the performance was way below what we expect from them but disappointment again.”

Common took the lead on 35 minutes as Sam Crutwell converted a penalty after Sam Ellis was brought down in the Loxwood box.

Crutwell got his second after dispossessing Josh Courtney and tucking home into the near post.

Hawkes pulled a goal back for Loxwood on 50 minutes as he was quickest to react to bouncing ball in the penalty area to rifle home.

Daniel Tewksbury sealed the win for Common on 83 minutes after a superb individual effort.

Loxwood were knocked out in the third round of the RUR Cup on Tuesday night following a 3-2 home defeat in extra-time against Steyning Town.

Goals by Toby Bloomfield and Jamie Weston were cancelled by the Magpies' Marcus Dackers and Sam Karl.

An extra-time header by Bloomfield saw the Barrowmen through.

Loxwood host in-form Eastbourne United at Plaistow Road this Saturday (November 2).

Loxwood: D’Cruz, Elmellas (Floyd 55), Dawson, Slaughter, Boiling (Steer 55), Courtney, Garner (Toure), Hawkes, Brodie, Goldson, Karl. Unused: Delgado.