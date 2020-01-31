Loxwood must 'get behind each other' to beat the drop

Loxwood have ‘got to get behind each other’ if they are to stave off relegation from the Premier Division, according to interim manager Mark Courtney.

Courtney took on the role of first team manager at Plaistow Road after Alex Walsh was relieved of his duties on January 14.

Walsh steered the club away from relegation last season.

But a wretched start to this campaign, in which the Magpies have still yet to record their first league win, was enough for the two parties to part ways.

Courtney’s first game in charge saw Loxwood fall to defeat at Langney Wanderers on January 19.

The Magpies fought valiantly but Trey Masikini’s second-half strike proved to be the difference.

Tuesday night saw the Magpies put in another excellent team performance but, yet again, they came up short.

This time Loxwood were beaten at home 1-0 by Saltdean United.

Dan Perry struck the winner on six minutes.

The Plaistow Road outfit created plenty of chances but came up against an inspired performance from Saltdean keeper Billy Collings.

The result sees the Magpies remain bottom of the table.

Loxwood have taken just six points from 22 games and are nine points behind second-from-bottom Pagham, who have a game in hand.

Despite the Magpies’ precarious position, Courtney fully believes his side are going to get out of Premier Division danger.

The interim manager stressed that his players had the capability to beat the drop but they needed to rediscover their confidence.

Courtney said: “We’ve got potential, it’s just whether you can harness it.

“It’s confidence. That’s all the players need.

“All the while you’re down the bottom and you’re constantly looking up, people haven’t got the confidence.

“Once you start winning you get into winning ways and it becomes a habit, and it’s exactly the same as losing,

“If you’re stuck in that slippery slope, you can’t get yourself out of it then you don’t know what to do next.

“But I believe we’re going to get out of it, otherwise I wouldn’t have taken the job on.

“I don’t want to do it just to help them out, I want to keep Loxwood in the Premier because that’s where we deserve to be and that’s where we belong.

“I trust the players that I’ve got but they also know that they’ve got a place to fight for and if people want to fight, I’m happy.

“If people don’t want to fight and they’re not keen on it, then obviously decisions have to be made.”

Loxwood visit Crawley Down Gatwick on Saturday.

Loxwood: D’Cruz, Courtney, Warren, French, Webster, Colbran, Dawson, Hawkes (Follea 70), Morey (Elmellas 60), Bennett, Goldson. Unused: Dunningham, Slaughter, Allen.