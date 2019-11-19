Loxwood manager optimistic as wait for first SCFL win of the season continues

Loxwood manager Alex Walsh insisted he is ‘more than capable’ of leading his side out of trouble after they suffered a 4-1 defeat at home to Peacehaven & Telscombe in the Southern Combination Premier Division last Saturday.

Matt Cheeseman headed Peacehaven in front before half-time and the visitors extended their lead when Manny Okorougo set-up Curt Ford to fire home.

The hosts replied almost instantly through Auguste Koute but a Tyler Capon brace condemned Loxwood to their ninth defeat of the season, prolonging the wait for their first league win of the campaign.

Despite their poor form, Walsh is certain he is the right man for the job. He said: “Obviously the results are not where we’d like to be.

“I’m a very optimistic person, I want to be competing and doing as well as possible, but it’s important to remember that we were fighting relegation last year and at the moment we’re in a similar position.

“We are competing with these sides, it’s just, at the moment, the results and the scorelines aren’t quite falling for us and that’s probably the hardest thing to take.”

He continued: “We know our time is going to come but our targets now have to change. We know what we need to do to make sure we get out of this predicament.

“I’ve done it before and I’m more than capable of doing it again. We’ve got enough quality to get ourselves out of trouble.”

Peacehaven & Telscombe went ahead after 23 minutes when Cheeseman headed home Jake Legrange’s delivery from close range.

The Tye added a second two minutes after the break when Ford got onto the end of Okorougo’s cross to fire home.

Loxwood responded in the 49th minute after Koute drove in an effort from the edge of the box but Capon soon restored the visitors’ two goal lead, firing in Cameron Wiltshere’s cross.

Capon then sealed the win, tucking in his second with 11 minutes remaining.

Loxwood travel to 13th-placed AFC Uckfield Town on Saturday (November 23).

Loxwood: D’Cruz, Allen, Brodie, Courtney, Dunningham (Matthews 70), Frankland (Toure-Kabia 60), Hawkes, Karl, Koute, Slaughter, Webster (Steer 70).