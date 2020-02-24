Loxwood fail to overcome leaders Lancing in ‘battling’ loss

Loxwood interim manager Mark Courtney insisted his side ‘showed a good account of themselves’ despite suffering a 3-0 home defeat to Lancing in the Southern Combination Premier Division on Saturday.

The Magpies held the league leaders level for 60 minutes before Lewis Finney eventually opened the scoring for the away side.

Finney doubled Lancing’s lead on 81 minutes and the striker completed his hat-trick with two minutes of normal time remaining to wrap up the Lancers’ 19th league victory of the season.

Courtney said: “It was always going to be a tough game, top versus bottom and I knew they’d be a good side, but we defended well in the first half.

"Maybe sat too deep for my liking but we set out as we wanted to and had a couple of really good chances but just didn’t take them.

“Going in at half time with the scores level was really pleasing, knowing that we’d had chances as well.

"They just caught us a little bit in the second half, we were tiring, but they’re a very talented, young side, and a lot fitter.

“I was happy we showed a good account of ourselves.”

After a pleasing first half, Courtney admits his side crumbled under sustained pressure. He continued: “It was backs against walls, there’s no doubt about that.

“They’re a good side that can pickpocket, and have got players who can damage you all over the park but the back four played really well, and Liam Matthews was superb in goal again.

“With the penalty save, and when they hit the crossbar and post, I was thinking this could be our day but we just fell asleep at a corner and once that first goal went in, it was always going to be hard.

“If we’d scored first, it would have made it interesting but we kept going and battled for 90 minutes.

"Lancing deserved the victory, there’s no doubt about it, but I think they had to work a lot harder than they thought they were going to.”

Lancing had the chance to break the deadlock when Brad Santos was brought down in the box after 34 minutes but Matthews got down well to deny Finney from the spot.

The visitors started where they left off in the second half when Santos’ strike rattled the crossbar but the breakthrough came on 64 minutes.

Santos and James Rhodes worked a short corner before the latter hit a superb cross into Finney who guided the ball home.

Lancing made it two when Finney curled a spectacular free-kick into the top-right corner.

Finney finished the game off with his 49th goal in 39 appearances this season, rounding Matthews to complete his hat trick.

Loxwood travel to promotion-chasing Horley Town on Saturday.

Loxwood: Matthews, Courtney, Warren, French, Webster, Colbran, Dawson, Hawkes (Allen 70’), Pitcher (Morey 79’), Floyd (Smith 79’), Elmellas. Unused: Dunningham.

Loxwood have also announced they are actively searching for someone to fill their vacant first team manager role in time for the 2020/21 season.

Mark Courtney will remain as interim manager until the club find an appropriate replacement.

Details on Loxwood’s reequirements can be found at here.

Candidates can apply to become Loxwood’s first team manager by submitting their footballing CV to chairman@loxwoodfc.co.uk.

The closing date for applications is 6pm, Thursday March 12.