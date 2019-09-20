Loxwood boss Walsh: 'Every single team we've played against has been in a dogfight'

Alex Walsh praised Loxwood's battling spirit but rued his side 'not coming out on top' in more Premier Division games this season.

The Magpies lie fourth-from-bottom after taking four points from seven games, but have plundered 14 goals in this time - the joint second-highest in the bottom-half.

Despite the Plaistow Road outfit's buccaneering approach, Walsh's charges have been guilty of conceding late goals. These late sucker punches have snatched victories away from Loxwood and curtailed their bid to charge up the table.

Walsh has been proud of the Magpies for not being 'an easy game' for their opponents but wished his side had more to show for it.

He said: “The overall aim was to be more competitive and climb the table. We’re definitely doing one of those.

"There’s not one manager who can say Loxwood is an easy game. Every single team we’ve played against has been in a dogfight.

"Unfortunately we haven’t come out on top in more of them than we would have liked to.

"If we get a good result on Saturday at Steyning we will find ourselves back up there in an OK position."

READ MORE Horsham's FA Cup tie 'a reward for the supporters and the club' | Horsham YMCA must 'match work-rates' in Peacehaven clash | Five-star Steyning Town advance in RUR Cup

Loxwood travel to a Steyning Town side who have taken to the Premier Division well after their promotion from Division 1 last term.

The Barrowmen sit in tenth-place, with ten points from seven, and the Magpies boss admitted it was 'no surprise' that Saturday's opponents have easily adapted to their new surroundings.

He added: "There's not a massive amount of difference between some Premier Division sides and the top-half of Division 1. We've seen that when we've played teams like Varndeanians (in the FA Vase).

"The difference in quality is not immense. When Steyning came up, it was no surprise to us that them and Alfold started well.

"They're used to winning but we feel confident of getting a result there. We're not going there thinking 'let's take a point' or anything like that."

"We expect them to be a good side but, again, we're going to try and get three points off them."