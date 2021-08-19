Loxwood and Horsham YMCA have a win-lose week

Loxwood take on Horsham YMCA / Picture: Tim Hewlett

Loxwood 4 Little Common 3

SCFL premier

Loxwood started quickly and only five minutes had gone when Leon Turner took on opposition’s defence, going round a few players and slotting past the keeper.

Horsham YMCA lost to Newhaven / Picture: Tim Hewlett

On 20 minutes a corner whipped in by Jordan Warren was headed in by Tad Bromage.

After that Loxwood were on back foot for a spel and Little Common created a few chances.

However Loxwood stayed strong and led 2-0 at half-time.

Little Common started quickly after the interval and pulled one back – then at the other end Turner made it 3-1.

A penalty for Common pulled it back to 3-2 but Loxwood’s James Westlake scored a great poacher’s goal to make it 4.2.

Common refused to give up and scored again but despite putting Loxwood under pressure in the last ten minutes, the Magpies held on.

Loxwood 0 Horsham YMCA 3

SCFL premier

Horsham YMCA were out the blocks quickly in this midweek encounter and scored after five minutes through a defensive error.

Eventually Loxwood settled down and had some great chances and would have been level if it hadn’t been for the experienced Aaron Jeal, who pull off some great saves

In the second half Loxwood came out putting YM under pressure – but they broke and Robbie Tambling fouled the YM winger in the area and it was 2-0 from the penalty spot.

Leon Turner went through one on one with Jeal but the keeper came out on top.

YM scored a third when Loxwood conceded a corner needlessly.

Loxwood chairman Mark Lacey said: “YM were certainly up for the derby again and Aaron Jeal made two saves – one I felt was clearly over the line but was given.

“It was not the best result for us but we go again in the FA Cup on Saturday against Abbey Rangers.”

The win at Loxwood was a timely one for Dean Carden’s YMCA side after a difficult start to the season.

On Saturday they had only a late Jonathan Kusaka strike to show for their efforts as they lost 4-1 at home to Newhaven. YM have moved up to 16th in the table with their midweek win and host Pagham at Gorings Mead this Saturday.

Still in the premier division, a Martin Smith goal earned Alfold a 1-0 win at home to Broadbridge Heath on Tuesday night.

It was a second win in four days for Alfold, who are fourth, as it followed their 2-1 success at promoted AFC Varndeanians at the weekend.

Broadbridge Heath also won on Saturday, Sean Terry and Jamie Taylor on target in a 2-0 win at Eastbourne United.

In division one of the SCFL, Roffey are second after a dramatic 4-3 win at home to Godalming.

Jack Nourse (2), Joshua Neathrey and Kelvin Lucas were the scorers.

Billingshurst are in mid-table after a 2-1 loss away to Dorking Reserves. Archie Goddard got their goal.

Jordan Suter scored as Storrington grabbed a 1-1 draw at Epsom and Ewell.