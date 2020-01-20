Long-awaited home win completes Chichester City double over Vickers

Goals from Scott Jones and Jamie Horncastle helped Chi to a second victory over VCD Athletic in less than a fortnight and a first win at home in the league since the end of August.

Miles Rutherford, whose side have picked up more points on the road in their inaugural season at Step 4 than at Oaklands Park, made changes to the side that beat the Vickers 3-0 away.

City celebrate the opener / Picture: Kate Shemilt

Captain Connor Cody moved to right-back to cover for the suspended Ryan Davidson so Corey Heath and Ben Pashley could play in the centre, Matt Axell returned to midfield and Jones started up top.

The pitch passed an inspection in the morning but it was a very different surface to the slick one both teams played on when they met in Crayford. And it was the visitors who adapted more comfortably to the heavy conditions in the opening exchanges.

Chi had a corner to defend after less than 30 seconds and George Monger, who scored in VCD’s defeat of Whyteleafe last time out, tested Steve Mowthorpe with an early free-kick. Top marksman Charlie MacDonald might have capitalised on a lapse at the back but crashed his effort against Mowthorpe’s upright.

Cody managed to head clear a long throw by Jack Steventon under pressure from MacDonald before Vickers had appeals for an eighth-minute penalty waved away by the referee when Alastair Gordon’s shot hit Pashley somewhere.

Lloyd Rowlatt on the ball / Picture: Kate Shemilt

City couldn’t get a foothold in the game. Gordon found Henry Ikeije, who jinked past a couple of opponents and passed to Alex Gaggin. Gaggin’s cross was cut out and Pashley was on hand once again to snuff out the danger when Dominic Odusanya linked up with left back Raphe Brown.

There was a chance for Chi to take the lead against the run of play in the 14th minute as a super ping from Heath picked out Kaleem Haitham. Haitham’s first touch was excellent but he couldn’t open the scoring as he had in the previous match with VCD and lifted his attempt over.

Axell, who was involved all over the park in one of his best games for Chi, got things going after a nice piece of skill. Haitham’s cross was just too long though for Lloyd Rowlatt. The home side gave away a careless set-piece on the edge of the box which Monger wasted.

Heath did brilliantly to block when Gaggin threatened before MacDonald failed to direct his shot on target after Ikeije got in down the left. Odusanya spurned an opportunity too and Cody read a pass smartly to break up another attack.

Chi get forward / Picture: Kate Shemilt

Jones should have given Chichester the lead with a 26th-minute header but Nicky Blue, back between the sticks for Vickers, got his positioning right.

The striker did find the back of the net moments later, however, after the away team failed to clear Chi’s first corner of the match. Axell’s shot took a nick and there was Jones to grab a poacher’s goal of old.

The visitors pressed looking for a deserved equaliser. Gordon had a go and then Horncastle headed clear a Monger free kick. Monger, who caused constant problems, found MacDonald with an alternative set-piece as the back four went to sleep but Mowthorpe got his angles right to prevent MacDonald levelling.

Gordon could and should have scored only to shoot tamely at Mowthorpe and at the other end Blue dived down low to his right to deny Axell following a bit of perseverance by Josh Clack. Then Cody broke a tackle on a fine run but couldn’t find his centre forward.

Steventon picked up the game’s first yellow for a foul on Clack but redeemed himself to clear Axell’s attempt before Jones almost doubled the lead with a shot on the turn that Blue got behind. Jones and Clack were in the think of things once more in the first attack after the interval. However, Steventon managed to hold off Chi’s goalscorer following a smart through ball.

Blue gathered a Rowlatt cross at the second attempt before Pashley put an end to a bit of Gaggin trickery. Two chances came and went for the visitors either side of the hour when Monger shot high and wide and Gaggin, in the mix again, forced Mowthorpe into a decent save.

Axell found Clack but the No7 was crowded out. Chi were put under the cosh for a spell on 70 minutes. Rob Hutchings did well to hook the ball clear; Pashley dealt with Steventon’s long throw once more; and Mowthorpe got something on a well-struck free kicked that his teammates smuggled to safety.

The hosts counter-attacked and won a corner which Rowlatt whipped over. The ball came to Horncastle and he scored with a sweet finish.

Rutherford & Co brought on Rory Biggs for Rowlatt as that edgy time approached. The Oaklands Park faithful have seen their side concede late goals recently but had little to worry about in the last ten minutes here and Jones really could have wrapped it up with a second goal when he managed to beat the offside trap but not the keeper.

It was a precious three points for the hosts after drawing their previous four games at home in the league and a first ever step four double for the club.

The win sends Chi up to 13th place in the Isthmian south east division midway through the campaign, six points outside the play-off spots and with games in hand on teams ahead.

East Grinstead travel to Oaklands Park this Tuesday (7:45pm)

Chichester: Mowthorpe, C Cody, Hutchings, Axell, Heath, Pashley, Clack, Horncastle, Jones, Rowlatt, Haitham. Subs: Peake, Biggs, Dunn, Bennetts, G Cody.