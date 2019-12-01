Live updates - Tranmere v Chichester City in the FA Cup

Chichester City's big day - in fact their biggest day - is here.

They are on Mersetside to take on League One Tranmere in the second round of the FA Cup - and players and fans are out to savour every moment.

Chi City fans welcome the team to Tranmere

Chi City fans welcome the team to Tranmere

Supporters gave the team and management a raucous welcome when they arrived at Prenton Park just after 1pm.

Nearly 500 Chi fans are expected - well over the number who they attract to home games.

Tranmere play five division above City, who have won through six qualifying rounds of the cup and had a first round bye to reach this stage for the first time in their history.

We'll have updates here throughout the afternoon - follow @stevenbone1 on Twitter for more as well.