LIVE: Crawley Town 2, Colchester United 0: Lynch doubles Reds lead after Nadesan opener

Crawley Town will be looking to get 2022 off to the perfect start with three points against Colchester United at the People's Pension Stadium

By Mark Dunford
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 3:40 pm

You can follow our live blog from the game here. The page will update auitomatically.

Crawley Town take on Colchester United at the People's Pension Stadium

Crawley Town v Colchester United - LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 15:45

  • Reds and Colchester have not played since December 11
  • Crawley are currently 18th while the U’s are 20th in League Two
Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 15:45

45 mins - Wiredu down injured. Doesn’t look good

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 15:44

44 mins - Nichols shot deflected wide

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 15:43

43 mins - Corner Reds after good work from Powell, Nichols and Ferry

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 15:39

Right place, right time

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 15:38

36 mins - It’s 2-0 Reds!

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 15:36

36 mins - Appiah through ball for Nadesan overhit.

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 15:33

33 mins - Nichols offside - but not so sure from up here!

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 15:31

31 mins - Wiredu boked for foul on Powell

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 15:27

27 mins - good attack from Colchester but Craig clears for corner

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 15:26

He’s not wrong

Crawley Town