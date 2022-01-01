LIVE: Crawley Town 2, Colchester United 0: Lynch doubles Reds lead after Nadesan opener
Crawley Town will be looking to get 2022 off to the perfect start with three points against Colchester United at the People's Pension Stadium
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 3:40 pm
Crawley Town v Colchester United - LIVE
- Reds and Colchester have not played since December 11
- Crawley are currently 18th while the U’s are 20th in League Two
45 mins - Wiredu down injured. Doesn’t look good
44 mins - Nichols shot deflected wide
43 mins - Corner Reds after good work from Powell, Nichols and Ferry
Right place, right time
36 mins - It’s 2-0 Reds!
36 mins - Appiah through ball for Nadesan overhit.
33 mins - Nichols offside - but not so sure from up here!
31 mins - Wiredu boked for foul on Powell
27 mins - good attack from Colchester but Craig clears for corner
He’s not wrong
