Littlehampton win 12-1 - boss says first half wasn't good enough

Joe Benn scored seven as Littlehampton won 12-1 at East Preston / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Golds put TWELVE past East Preston at The Lashmar in their first Southern Combination premier division outing for more than a month, helped by SEVEN from Joe Benn.

The 12-1 win puts Littlehampton top of the table on goal difference – but with three games in hand over second-placed Saltdean.

They’ve now scored 88 goals in their 22 league games - and more than 50 of those have come from Benn. Nine of their 12 at East Preston came in the second half.

It puts them in fine fettle for their big FA Vase visit to Athletic Newham on Saturday.

Golds joint boss Hand said: “I’ll sound over critical but the first half performance wasn’t good enough.

“We spoke at half-time about the standards we set ourselves and we almost left it to the boys to sort it out themselves – and they did exactly that. The second half performance was top quality and we were ruthless.”

Apart from Benn’s magnificent seven, George Gaskin (2), Steven Herbert (2) and Tom Biggs were also on target.

Now it’s FA Vase last-32 time at Newham on Saturday.