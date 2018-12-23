Lions lick Lancing: Pagham rediscover winning away form

After three consecutive away defeats, the Lions roared back to form with a comfortable 4-0 win at Culver Road on Lancing’s 4G pitch - despite having a squad deprived of several first-choice players through injuries and suspensions.

For quite a time it looked as if Lancing’s tough tactics would stifle the Lions, as, despite several fouls by the home side leading to numerous free kicks, the Lions, in their dazzling new all-red away kit, couldn’t muster any more than a couple of long-range shots from Scott Murfin and another from Howard Neighbour.

It was Neighbour who eventually gave the Lions the lead when he thundered home a 25-yard free-kick in the 33rd minute. Pagham were flying now and it wasn’t too much of a shock when Ryan Davidson doubled the advantage seven minutes later as he crashed a header home from a Neighbour corner.

The half-time interval came and went and it didn’t stop Pagham’s charge as they looked for a third. Despite a couple of half-chances, though, they couldn’t grab the clinching goal and switched things around a bit substituting Shane Brazil with youngster Alfie Davidson, Ryan’s younger brother.

With just four minutes left, Murfin finally made the game safe for the Lions when he blasted home a penalty after Ryan Cox had been brought down from behind.

In the 90th minute Pagham made a second substitution, taking off the excellent Neighbour for another youngster, James Hubbard.

Hubbard finished off proceedings when he tapped home from a couple of yards out following some excellent work down the right by Davidson Jr three minutes into added time.

Pagham: Binfield, Williamson, Hyde, R Davidson, Wollers, Horncastle, Cox, van Driel, Neighbour (Hubbard), Murfin, Brazil (A Davidson). Subs not used: Hendrick, Ashmore.