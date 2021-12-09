Leyton Orient v Crawley Town press conference in full with John Yems and QPR loanee Amrit Bansal-McNulty

The Reds have got four points, including a point from a 1-1 draw at Walsall on Tuesday night, from their last two away games and will be hoping to add to that against Kenny Jackett's side.

Yems was joined by QPR loanee Amrit Bansal-McNulty aty the press conference. The 21-year-old midfielder revealed he is looking to extend his stay at the People's Pension Stadium.

He current loan period ends on January 3, 2022.

Amrit Bansul-McNulty and John Yems

You can watch the full press conference above.