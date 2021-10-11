His sensational strike against Leeds United helped the Reds pull off a famous 3-0 victory and made sure he stole the headlines.

The 22-year-old is obviously very proud of that moment, but he does not want it too define his career.

And the left back is doing everything he can to do that with some brilliant performances which have helped Crawley Town rise to ninth in League Two.

Tsaroulla has already scored two more superb goals this season - including a brilliant volley in the last-minute to secure the win against Carlisle United.

But whatever he does, fans and journalists - including this one - alike will always bring up THAT goal against Leeds.

Tsaroulla told the Crawley Observer: “It’s a funny one because I don’t want to let that goal define me. I am very proud of that moment and it will always stay with me.

Nick Tsaroulla scores THAT goal against Leeds United

“I am always thinking what’s next and it’s nice to win little awards and get little wins and try and push that [Leeds goal] to the side.

The ‘little wins’ the former Tottenham Hotspur man refers to were two awards he picked up on Friday.

He was voted the Crawley Observer Crawley Town Player of the Month for September - with an average rating of 8 out of 10 in his five games played - and he also won Football League World Fans’ League Two Player of the Month Award for September - an award voted for by the fans.