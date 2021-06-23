League Two 2021/22 fixtures: With trips to Hartlepool United and Carlisle United, here's how far Crawley Town have to travel next season - and how long it will take them
With the League Two fixtures being released tomorrow - we have looked at how much travelling John Yems and his men have to do next season.
It was good news when Sutton United won promotion from the National League but that was countered when Hartlepool won the play-offs on Sunday.
So with that long trip, Crawley have a fair bit of travelling this year with Carlisle United being the longest trip.
But with Sutton, Leyton Orient, Colchester United and Stevenage in the league, they have a a few shorter trips to make.
Here is a run down of all the trips, how many miles and how long it will take them*.
* All figures are approximate and are based on a good run in the car!
