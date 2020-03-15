Lancing win again and manager Rouane says: 'What you see on the pitch is down to pure hard work'

Lancing manager Naim Rouane says his side feel no pressure as they look to secure the SCFL Premier League title.

His side beat Lingfield 5-1 on Saturday as they maintained their six point lead at the top of the table.

Naim Rouane

And Rouane said it's all down to hardwork and they just have to show the current training levels and commitment to finish the season strongly.

Her said: "There’s no pressure whatsoever over here.

"We don’t pay a single penny to the players and this is a side we’ve put together this season, what you see on the pitch is down to pure hard work, a great coaching team and a desire to do well.

"This year our training levels and commitment has been a major factor for us we have to continue to show that level and finish the season off strong."

Against Lingfield, it was goals from Alex Laing, Tom Caplin, James Beresford, Mitch Hewens and Ben Connelly that gave them the win.

But Rouane found it tricky to comment given the current situation with Coronavirus. He said: "I mean it’s a tricky one right now, as football really has little relevance to what’s happening in the world at present, so it’s tough for me to really comment on a game.

"We obviously had the fixture to fulfil and SCFA make the rules so we had to go out and do the job.

"The game was a strange one to be honest I think they came with a game plan, they played a high line and tried to press us and frustrate us into playing a different game and to their credit it worked for 15-20 mins!

"The second half we regrouped gave the boys specific instructions to follow and the boys carried them out perfectly.

"I was much happier with the second half performance we had much more control in the game we were more compact and there were smaller distances between the lines and that’s what I look for in my team."

Even though they had five different scorers, Rouane does not believe goals from everywhere is the secret to their success.

He said: "We currently have four of the top scorers in the league in our squad in Ben Connelly, Lewis Finney, Alex Fair and Alex Laing so I’m always confident we will score goals.

"It's not so much because we have goals all over the pitch [we are top], I personally believe it’s because we have good control in football matches and we’re a tough side to play against.

"We rarely waste the ball and give up cheap possession, obviously we have a young side and with that inconsistency can sometimes play a part and also I feel at times when we’ve dropped points it’s been on really poor surfaces. It’s something we will have to improve on as a side and find different ways to overcome that."

And with the SCFL's decision to carry on despite other leagues being suspended, Rouane said: "With regards to the virus and the ongoing situation it’s down to the authorities and the league we just have to respect whatever they say that’s all we can do."