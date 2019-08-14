Lancing's FA Cup dreams ended by ten-man Egham Town

Lancing failed in their bid to reach the FA Cup preliminary round after a thrilling tie against ten-man Egham Town at Culver Road last night.

Just as in the original meeting on Saturday, Lancers let a two-goal lead slip before going 4-3 on penalties after it ended 4-4 in extra-time in what proved to be a thrilling replay.

Lewis Finney netted twice in the opening 25 minutes, his second coming from the penalty spot, to once again hand the Lancers a two-goal advantage against Egham.

But just as they did on Saturday, the visitors clawed it back to 2-2.

They netted twice in seven first half minutes to ensure they went in level at the break.

Lancing failed to make the most of their man advantage in the final 30 minutes after Egham had a man sent off and extra-time followed.

George Mitchell-Phillips restored the home side’s lead on 98 minutes but Egham levelled once more minutes into the second half of extra-time.

The ten-man visitors went ahead for the first time four minutes from the end, yet there was time for Lancing to force penalties with a late, late leveller.

But it was Egham, who battled admirably in both ties, who held their nerve from the spot to wrap up a 4-3 penalties win to progress.

