Lancing manager admits focus is not on results in final games of the season

Lancing manager Mark Pulling is hoping for ‘good performances’ above anything else in the remainder of the season, with opportunities for players arising as the team plays two games in three days over the Easter weekend.

Ahead of the final games, having already sealed their SCFL Premier Division status for next season, Pulling is not worried about results and admits focus is largely on performances.

He said: “We are looking for two good performances. Then we will see after that what we end up with points wise.

“The performances are more important than anything at the moment.”

With nothing but pride to play for, Pulling encouraged his side to ‘self-motivate’ in order to finish the season as well as possible. The manager said “They’ve got to self-motivate.

“In all honesty, we’re not playing at a level where you’re expected to get hundreds of people coming to watch matches.

“The motivation has got to come from within themselves, and that’s to not lose games of football and to play as well as they can individually, and then play as well collectively as a team as they can.”

The manager is looking for a strong finish to the season from his side, after a good start and an ‘oustanding FA Cup run’ earlier in the season. After a handful of players left the club and management changed, Lancing had what Pulling described as ‘a bit of a pick up’ which has seen much better performances in recent weeks, and he hopes the standards will be kept.

He said: “We’ve had a bit of a pick up where performances have been really good, and we’ve played really well against some of the league’s top teams, losing by the odd goal.

“We’ve been doing well, it’s just a case of keeping those levels of performances going all the way through to the end of the season.”

Ahead of their two quick-fire games over the Easter weekend, Pulling will be keen to rotate the squad, adding that he is “confident enough to let some of the youngsters play.”

Lancing play Saltdean and Hassocks in quick succession, before a trip to Lingfield to end the season on April 27.