Lancing love a late winner! They've done it again at Sevenoaks

Lancing - pictured celebrating against Three Bridges last week - were jubilant again after getting a late winner at Sevenoaks / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Lancing were forced to make some changes from the side who were successful against Bridges. No Lorenzo Lewis after his red card, nor James Rhodes and Joe Rye who have injuries. Destiny Ojo was playing for Sussex in a representative game. There was a debut start for new signing, forward Isaiah Corrie, and a place on the bench for another newcomer Danny Kingston. Andrew Dalhouse was available and was also on the bench. Kane Louis was absent for family reasons.

Gregor Shaw continued in goal but Alieu Secka, continuing his recovery, was present to support his team mates.

It seems a long time ago since Lancing went five games without a win or a point and their resilience and strength of character, driven on by inspirational captain, Finn Daniels-Yeoman, who epitomises the never say die attitude which permeates the team, is providing a belief that they can survive their first season in a higher league.

We soon discovered why Isaiah Corrie was in the starting line-up as he showed both strength and speed on Lancing’s right wing. Lancing were trying to exploit pace on both flanks, with Gabriel Robinson on the left, with some penetrating passes inside the opposing full backs, but the fast 3G surface was, strangely, proving difficult for Lancing to judge the pace of the ball and some promising moves were breaking down as the ball ran too far forward. The more creative football was coming from Lancing with Sevenoaks tending to look for long aerial passes over the top. They were meat and drink to Liam Hendy and Will Berry, in particular.

Matt Daniel was looking lively and managed to get on the end of well-judged pass to cut in from the by-line only to be brought down as he neared the goal. Referee Chris Williams had no hesitation in pointing to the spot, with very little protest from the home defence. Leading scorer Matt Daniel took the responsibility but his low kick lacked power and keeper Tyler McCarthy was able to dive low and make a save. The ball came back from him but he was unable to reach the rebound.

Lancing were driven on by the midfield of Daniels -Yeoman, Anesu Sisimayi and Darius Goldsmith. Daniel managed to get his head to a free kick but the header was deflected wide for a corner. Shortly afterwards he found space on Lancing’s left before laying the ball in to Daniels-Yeoman whose shot from the edge of the box was on target but lacking the power to trouble McCarthy.

Against the run of play, Louis Collins put Sevenoaks one up as he exploited space just outside the six-yard box and plant a free header, using the power from a fiercely driven cross from wide on Sevenoaks left, beyond the reach of Shaw, who could only watch as it flew into the net.

Lancing strove to make an impact and Gabe Robinson was put clear by a clever pass from Sisimayi, inside the right back. He cut in towards the goal but his attempt landed in the side netting. On 37 minutes, there was the worrying sight of Daniels-Yeoman needing lengthy treatment resulting in him having to limp off. He was able to return and, after struggling for a while, was able to shrug off the injury.

Isaiah Corrie made a strong run across from the right and tried to put Gabriel Robinson in behind but the promising move broke down as Gabriel’s control deserted him and the ball ran out of play. Lancing had a lucky escape on the stroke of half time, as Sevenoaks failed to take advantage of a rare misplaced pass from Shaw.

Lancing began the second half by almost cancelling out the home side's lead after 4 minutes when Will Berry was able to get on the end of a long throw in from Harrison Parker and head the ball backwards from the near post but it rolled towards the far post and bounced away before being cleared. On 57 minutes, a superbly flighted free kick from Goldsmith was met by Harrison Parker who headed the ball across the face of the goal to Daniel who was able to nod it into the goal to bring the sides level.

Bobby Dunn's well struck effort on goal came close to restoring his side’s lead but the cross bar came to Lancing’s rescue.

With just under 20 minutes to go Lancing got reward for some determined attacking play. Isaiah Corrie made a surging run forward, knocking the ball beyond his marker and using his upper body strength to muscle his way towards the by-line. The attempt to stop him saw him being brought down, with referee Chris Williams again instantly awarding a penalty. The only yellow card of the game was shown to centre back Stephen Ikpeme.

Mo Juwara stepped up to the spot this time and made no mistake, burying his firm kick into the net to put Lancing ahead.

Sevenoaks made two quick substitutions on 71 and 73 minutes with Jed Smith and Fjord Rogers coming on. Lancing made their first substitution on 75 minutes with Dalhouse coming on for Robinson.

Sevenoaks got themselves back on level terms on 82 minutes. A corner was played to Ryan Palmer, unmarked at the edge of the penalty area, who unleashed an unstoppable drive.

Goldsmith took on the home defence to try to force an equaliser, making good progress, but got underneath his shot. It was Corrie’s turn to take on the defence and he finished another powerful run by setting up Daniel whose shot was blocked. Time was running out for Lancing but, once again their never say die attitude paid off, when Dalhouse showed good control before arrowing the ball from the edge of the box beyond McCarthy into the far corner. The clock showed 90 minutes but four minutes of addled time was indicated. Mo Zabadne came on to add some defensive steel to help Lancing see out the final minutes, Daniel going off.

This win, which was thoroughly deserved, saw Lancing climb to 16th place ahead of Hythe Town on goal difference, level on points with Whitehawk and three points behind Faversham in 13th place.

A solid all round team performance with excellent performances wherever you looked. A fine debut from Corrie and the usual rock like defending, particularly from Hendy and Berry - and 100% effort and commitment from the midfield trio.

Any number of candidates for MoM but it went to Goldsmith. A faultless display of energy and great distribution. His perfectly placed free kick was instrumental in getting Lancing back into the game.