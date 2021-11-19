Lancing leave it late - too late... Setback for Golds... Wick fell Oakwood

Lancing 1 Ramsgate 2

Isthmian south east

Lancing ended a run of draws – but not in the way they wanted to.

But they came away from this home loss to Ramsgate with heads held high after pushing their visitors all the way.

Ismaila Diallo and Conrad Honore came into the line-up and in a fast start to the game, Honore slipped a slide-rule pass through for Matt Daniel and Ismaila Diallo to run on to but it was just too strong.

There was power and pace in the Rams team and this was quickly demonstrated by Joshua Ajayi , a 19-year-old signing from Crystal Palace, as he broke down the right with Finn Daniels-Yeoman and Harrison Parker in close pursuit.

He aimed a cross deep into the box which evaded the outstretched arms of Alieu Secka and reached Ashley Miller, who planted a header into the net.

Ajayi continued to pose a threat but Lancing kept him at bay and did plenty of attacking themselves.

Darius Goldsmith was able to keep a tight grip on the right side of Lancing’s defence and link up well with Conrad Honore and Bradley Campbell-Francis.

Ajayi hit a shot just clear of the crossbar before Alieu was at full stretch to fingertip the ball behind for a corner on the 36th minute from another Rams effort.

Lancing continued to battle to contain the pressure being exerted on them and this demanded a lot from Will Berry, Finn Daniels-Yeoman and Honore but they were not being overrun

Joe Rye continued to impress, together with Liam Hendy, as they held their nerve when the Rams were powering forward and it was 0-1 at the break.

With only five minutes of the second half gone, Lancing’s hopes of getting back on level terms suffered a setback.

A long-range powerful shot rocketed towards Alieu Secka, who was able to block the ball with his body but it rebounded from his chest and fell perfectly to Miller who had the simplest of tasks to stroke the ball home.

Such is the never say die attitude within the Lancing squad, that they raised their game and responded with some fine attacking play.

Ismaila Diallo had a good shout for a spot kick but eferee Will Briers turned down the appeals.

On 69 minutes James Rhodes was brought on for Honore and his good close control helped Lancing to continue to get into threatening positions.

With Lancing committing so many men forward, they ran the risk of being hit on the counter attack but it remained 2-1.

Lancing finally got their reward for some determined attacking play with a goal on 88 minutes.

Diallo produced an electric burst of speed to reach the ball as it was about to run behind and hit a cross which Rhodes was able to sidefoot home.

Lancing threw everything at the Rams as four minutes of added time were played and at one point a visiting player hammered the ball out of the ground, earning a talking-to from the referee.

Time ran out on Kane Louis and Alex Walsh’s side and it ended 2-1 to the Rams.

The Lancers clearly impressed Ramsgate management, who were complimentary in their post-match chat by saying that Lancing had asked more questions of them than any other team so far.

DAVE WILMOTT

Littlehampton Town

Littlehampton’s fine season had a couple of setbacks this week.

They suffered only their third league defeat of the season when they lost 3-1 at Bexhill on Saturday, Joe Been the scorer.

Then on Tuesday night, Mo Jammeh’s goal was all they had to show for their efforts as Isthmian premier outfit Lewes won 4-1 at The Sportsifled in the second round of the Sussex Senior Cup.

Golds go to Deal in the FA Vase this Saturday aiming to rediscover their winning form.

Oakwood 0 Wick 2

SCFL division one

Wick celebrated a fine win at Oakwood by dancing the night away to 90s music at Butlin’s. But it wasn’t on the dance floor where the Dragons showed their best moves.

At Tinsley Lane they dominated the home side.

Ben Gray produced some lovely footwork to round off a flowing move two minutes before half-time for his ninth goal of the season.

Then sub Conor Bull bundled in the second after the Oakwood keeper was unable to hold an angled drive from Dave Crouch.

“I could have scored with my first touch and we had chances to add more,” said personal fitness trainer Bull, who missed the Butlin’s boogie because he was opening his new CB Training gym in Patching the next day.

Assistant Wick manager Warren Pye said: “We have lost just once in our past seven league games and things are starting to click.

“Nathan Hawker and Ryan Barrett won everything at the back and Andy Chick was a true captain and leader in midfield.”

Mile Oak 0 Dorking Res 5

SCFL division one

Mile Oak were well-beaten at home to Dorking’s second team, who are new to the league this season.

Oak boss Anthony Whittington said: “Conceding early wasn’t great, but as we worked our way back into the game they should have had a red card for a horrid tackle.

“The last kick of the first half saw another goal after a soft penalty was given to the player that shouldn’t have been on the pitch.

“After a bright start to the second half, we conceded three goals in the worst ten minutes of my comeback reign, however, it is the only time I have been disappointed.

“We go again but it doesn’t get any easier and won’t do for the rest of the season.”

Upper Beeding 0 Littlehampton United 2

SCFL division two

United made it back-to-back wins with a 2-0 victory over Upper Beeding

A MoM display from Sam Heselton at the back shut out Beeding, while Chad Milner and Matt Wilson picked up the goals to move the Ton to fourth in the table.

The club are chasing promotion to the SCFL division one next season.

Northbrook 4 Milland 0

West Sussex div two south

Connor Pomeroy moved swiftly on to a pass from Jordan Jones to put Northbrook a goal up inside 90 seconds at home to Milland.

They went on to win 4-0, but it wasn’t easy for them with no further scoring in the first half, although Keiran Denyer struck the crossbar.

In the second half Jones made it 2-0, and having set up Hayden Briggs for the third goal, Josh Clarke completed the scoring direct with a free kick.

Optimus 2 Yapton 4

West Sussex div two south

Yapton were stunned when they conceded two goals in the first five minutes – but hey hit back superbly.

Cameron Coe’s header in the 40th minute began the recovery. Coe headed home again on the hour and then flicked on a long throw for Jamie Goord to nod his side ahead for the first time.

Ten minutes from time Goord was brought down and Aaron Tague completed the scoring from the penalty spot.

After a bright start, Yapton Reserves lost 7-1 at home to a talented young Ambassadors team in division four south.