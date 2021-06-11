Lancing and Rustington youngsters serve up cup final to cherish
A stunning summer evening was bettered only by the football on show at East Preston by Lancing United Colts and Rustington Otters under-13s competing for the Kier Covid Response Cup final.
It was an even start to the game as both teams played good football and the deadlock was broken 17 minutes in by Lancing captain Louis Holder, who struck a terrific 30-yard free kick into the top corner past a despairing dive by Otters keeper Nick Osinski. Lancing had the better of the half until the last few minutes when Otters perked up.
Lancing made it 2-0 five minutes into the second half when Alfie Chaplin fired in after controlling a ball into the area following a corner.
Otters looked to get back into it and a lovely free kick from captain George Coe halved the deficit with five minutes left. An enthralling finish was capped when Coe drove into the Lancing half and after a nice exchange of passes between Coe, Jamie Clark-Eden and Alfie Caig, Coe slipped a terrific through ball to break the Lancing defensive line and Clark-Eden ran on to it and fired a great shot into the roof of the net.
Otters continued their momentum into extra time and won the game after a brilliant run down the right saw Jack Barnard beat the full back and put a cross into the danger area – and under pressure from Otters striker Charlie Neal, a Lancing defender put through his own net.
It was a great advert for youth football, played in a competitive and fair spirit with
real quality on show throughout.
A crowd of nearly 300 made for a terrific atmosphere.