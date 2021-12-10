Lancers lose at VCD... Wick held by Arundel's ten...Northbrook bash Bosham

Wick on the ball at Arundel / Picture: Stephen Goodger

VCD 4 Lancing 0

Isthmian south east

After holding hosts VCD at 0-0 for 45 minutes, Lancing ended up well beaten at Oakwood and fell to 18th spot in the table.

Arundel on the attack but there were no goals when Wick visited Mill Road / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Both sides went into the game on a run of three league defeats and in the absence of Matt Daniel, Mark Goldson came back into the Lancers side and Darius Goldsmith slotted into midfield.

With Conrad Honore having departed to Burgess Hill Town, Lancing operated with a back three of Liam Hendy, Will Berry and Joe Rye, with Mo Zabadne and Mo Juwara providing the width.

Lancing keeper Alieu Secka was the busier of the two keepers though at the other end Mark Goldson brought a good save from Sam Mott on 12 minutes.

On 29 minutes, Lancing had been awarded a free kick and Ayman El-Mogharbel tried to prevent a quick kick being taken. This led to some pushing and shoving and Lancing felt El-Mogharbel was lucky to be shown yellow and not red.

Eight minutes later, Joe Rye was covering the run of the powerful No9 Jeff Duah-Kessie and preventing him from cutting in toward goal. Slight contact with his shoulder saw the No9 take a tumble and the referee signalled a penalty. But it was blasted over.

Lancing’s hopes of going in level at half-time was dashed when Juwara lost possession and a swift break forward finished with a cross to the right picking out Youssef Bamba, who curled the ball into the top corner.

And Lancing’s good start to the second half was dealt a blow on 53 minutes when a mishit clearance from Secka fell to Jeff Duah-Kessie who made it 2-0.

A second yellow card was shown on 55 minutes after a foul on Zabadne by Vickers’ Theo McKenzie.

Lancing came close to reducing the arrears a couple of times but Lancing’s fate was sealed with a third when Kane Louis was robbed in the opposition’s final third and a quick counter attack created the opening for Bamba to get his second.

Four minutes later, right-back Chris Edwards cut in and his shot squirmed in.

This Lancing team never allow their heads to drop and kept battling to the end.

Lancing host Sittingbourne on Saturday. All local support welcome!

Arundel 0 Wick 0

SCFL division one

Wick left Mill Road frustrated after being held by ten-man Arundel.

The Dragons were far from their best in a match they should have won after Mullets captain Jamie Ford was sent off in the 28th minute for a high boot.

It was perhaps harsh on the home side as there was no intention or malice in the challenge but they responded well, knuckling down to the task of keeping Wick at bay.

The Dragons were fresh from a 2-1 win at Crabtree Park which knocked Dorking Wanderers Reserves off the top of the Division One table but they never got close to replicating that dashing display.

Ben Gray, returning to his former club, was unlucky when he chipped the goalkeeper from distance only for the effort to bounce over the empty net.

Dave Crouch then curled an effort beyond the far post but chances were few and far between for both sides on a pitch cutting up following overnight downpours.

It was a fair result and this was the second time Wick have been checked by the Mullets, who scored a late goal to gain a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.

“We never got going, even when Arundel were reduced to ten men,” said assistant Wick manager Warren Pye.

“We had the numerical advantage and just needed to stay patient and spread the ball around the pitch.

“But that never happened and we became bogged down in a bit of a scrap.”

Yapton 1 Unicorn Res 3

Sussex Junior Cup R2

They’re three times past winners of the trophy, but Yapton were outplayed by Unicorn, who scored twice before half-time and then dashed the home side’s hopes on the hour when Aaron Tague’s attempted headed back pass was woefully short.

Yapton’s consolation came after 75 minutes when Jamie Goord set up Brendan Terry.

Bosham Reserves 0

Northbrook 4

West Sussex League,

Division 2 South

Nathan Madgwick and Jordan Jones excelled for Northbrook away to Bosham Reserves who they beat 4-1, a margin that would have been greater but for the home goalkeeper’s saves.

A Tony Banks free-kick gave Northbrook the only goal of the first half.

Although missing a penalty, Northbrook added second half goals from Ben Rubana, Jacob Atterbury, also with a free kick, and Chris Williams, his 131st goal for the club.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL

Estate agent Sims Williams las launched a new partnership with Arundel Football Club.

Every time a player, coach, backroom staff member or parent mentions Arundel FC while selling or letting their property with Sims Williams, the estate agent will donate £100 to the club on completion.

Sims Williams’ property consultants are local with connections to Arundel FC’s girls’ team.

Chairman of Arundel FC Dave Payne said: “Girls’ football is growing in popularity and quality and Arundel FC girls’ team really enjoy learning new football skills, making new friends and having fun.

Support from businesses like Sims Williams helps Arundel FC to support more girls who want to get into football.”

Owner of Sims Williams Richard Moores says the scheme is just one of the ways the company supports its community.