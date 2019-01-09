Kipling unveiled as Worthing United manager

Adam Kipling has taken charge of SCFL Division 1 side Worthing United.

The club announced his arrival this morning following Mavericks' much-needed 4-3 league victory over Seaford at Lyons Way last night.

Malcolm Metcalfe will be Kipling's assistant and the pair will be looking to propel United up the table.

Mavericks have been looking for a new boss since Curtis Foster departed for Shoreham on Christmas Eve - just two games into his tenure.

New manager Kipling now becomes the third man in charge at Lyons Way this season.

Matt Evans departed United back in September before Foster decided to leave last month.

Chairman Bill Clifford will hope Kipling is more of a long term fix.

Mavericks' newly-appointed manager takes charge of his first match at Sidlesham on Saturday.

