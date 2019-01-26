Kane Louis brace claims all three points for Haywards Heath Town, heavy defeat for Burgess Hill Town

Kane Louis was the hero for Haywards Heath Town as they beat Sittingbourne away while Burgess Hill Town suffered a heavy home defeat, losing 3-0 to Bishop's Stortford.

Shaun Saunders' men went behind to Lewis Chambers' strike on 33 minutes but Kane Louis equalised seven minutes after the break. Louis then popped up again on with two minutes left to secure the win.

Ryan Charles gave Bishop's Stortford the lead on seven minutes before the same player doubled the lead on 61 minutes.

Benjamin Worman finished the game off on 63 minutes.

The club tweeted afterwards: "An extremely disappointing afternoon for the Hillians, as @BSFCTheBlues run out comfortable winners at the Green Elephants Stadium.

SEE ALSO Haywards Heath Town won't 'push the panic button' as they search for first league win in four | Departed former Brighton and Bradford City player was not in Crawley Town boss's football plans | Albion Nostalgia: Peter Ward at the double when Brighton upset West Brom in the League Cup