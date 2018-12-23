Jurgen Locadia hopes to get more opportunities

Jurgen Locadia says he’ll work hard to get more opportunities in Brighton & Hove Albion’s starting line-up.

The Dutch forward started just his second Premier League game of the season in the 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday.



He made a lively start and had a low shot saved by Asmir Begovic, before a double from David Brooks took the hosts to all three points.



Locadia had spoken out in Dutch media last month about his frustration at a lack of playing time this season but talking after Saturday’s game, he said: “I enjoyed being in the starting 11 today. I started the game well and I’ll try to be in the starting 11 every week.



“I’ll keep focused and train hard. We’ve got a good team, a lot of strikers and midfielders, so it’s up to me to train hard every day and show what I can do on the pitch.”



Looking back on the defeat at Bournemouth, Locadia said: “The first 20 minutes we started really well and created good chances. After half-an-hour they took control and unfortunately scored a good goal.



“We got pushed back more and Bournemouth took control. We started the second half well again but it was the same situation as the first half. They took control and they scored again.”

HAVE YOU READ?

Is Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds?

Six things we learned from Bournemouth v Brighton

Bournemouth v Brighton player ratings

Bournemouth v Brighton picture gallery

Goals disappoint Hughton in defeat at Bournemouth