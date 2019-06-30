Junior football: Barnham host 112 teams ... Bognor boys and girls celebrate

The Barnham Trojans summer tournament was a big success, attracting 112 teams from the Arun Youth League, Portsmouth, Horsham and Ashington.

At under-seven and eight level it was a non-competitive tournament and all 14 teams in both age groups took home a medal.

The winning Bognor girls

Under-nines through to under-14s comprised two groups of seven teams and the top two in each group qualified for semi-finals and finals.

All matches were officiated by qualified referees.

Winners: U9 – Rustington Otters; U10 – Bognor Regis Town White; U11 – Rustington Otters; U12 – Widbrook FC; U13 – Bognor Town Youth; U14 – Littlehampton Town Youth B.

GIRLS

Bognor's winning boys' team at Barnham

Inspired by their recent team trip to watch the England Lionesses’ final World Cup warm-up match at Brighton’s Amex Stadium, the Bognor girls under-nines won some silverwarewhen they triumphed in the Hampshire FA’s summer tournament at Front Lawn in Havant.

The girls went through the tournament without conceding a goal and were delighted to lift their first trophy. They are now hoping the England team will match their achievements.

BOYS

Bognor Regis Town Youth White under-tens are Barnham six-a-side tournament winners.

Following their recent runners-up spot at the Worthing Dynamos tournament, they have now gone one better. Scoring 16 goals in total and conceding just three, Bognor eventually ran out winners at Barnham, beating Bognor Youth Green on penalties.

It was a great day for Bognor under-tens all round.

White under-tens: M Fellows, O Osborne, A Postica-Hammond, J Freyer, H Wyatt, H Teyhan, R Dew. Managers: Christian Dew & Jason Fellows.

* If your child is moving up to Year 6 in September, experienced and interested in joining a successful football team, please email christiandew@talk21.com