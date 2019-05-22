Jon Tucker leaves Rustington to return to Arundel

Jon Tucker has returned to Arundel.

The former Mullets player will work alongside Simon Hull in a joint manager role next season.

Arundel have been relegated to SCFL Division One after finishing 19th in the Premier Division last term.

Tucker moves to the Mullets after a successful two and a half seasons with Rustington.

He led the club to the double in 2018, winning the SCFL Division 2 title and Sussex Intermediate Cup as manager.

Tucker was assisstant to Kerry Hardwell last term as Rustington retained the league title and lifted the League Cup.

The former Arundel player has also managed Wick and Pagham in the SCFL Premier Division.

But he revealed leaving Rustington was one of his 'hardest decisions', although he's relishing his new role.

Tucker posted on Twitter: "Many thanks for all the messages...one of the hardest things ever to leave @Rustington_FC after 2 and half seasons with the club.

"They made my family and I extremely welcome and some amazing memories made and trophies won.

"Can’t thank all involved at that special club enough.

"Now time for a new start and looking forward to be working with @SiHull77 and all involved @ArundelFC, let the fun begin."

But Arundel are delighted to have secured the services of Tucker.

They believe bringing him on board will be a 'massive asset' as the club look to get back into the Premier Division at the first attempt.

A club statement said: "Arundel are delighted to welcome Jon Tucker to Arundel FC to work in partnership with Simon Hull.

"Jon’s experience as a player and manager in the County Prem and successful two years at Rustington will be a massive asset to the football club.

"Welcome aboard Tucks."

