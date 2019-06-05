Jon Tucker apologises after leaving Arundel to become East Preston joint boss

Jon Tucker has apologised to Arundel following his swift departure.

The former Wick and Pagham boss had agreed to become joint manager alongside Simon Hull at Mill Road last month.

However, Tucker has now decided to take up the same position working with Kerry Hardwell at East Preston.

The duo, who worked together at double winners Rustington last term, were unveiled by EP last night.

Tucker felt it was an opportunity he could not refuse to team up with Hardwell once again.

The East Preston joint manager tweeted: “Please accept my apologies @SiHull77 and all at @ArundelFC for not be able to continue my role given to me a couple of weeks ago.

“I’ve got an opportunity that I feel I cannot refuse and therefore have to leave.

“I wish Simon and the club all the best moving forward.”

Tucker was assisstant manager to Hardwell last season in his first campaign in senior management.

The Blues were double winners, claiming glory in the SCFL Division 2 and League Cup honours.