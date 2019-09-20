Jarvis do it by the Brook to beat Bosham ... East Dean are top dogs

There was a hefyy home defeat for Bosham in division two of the SCFL - but another win for East Dean which took them top of the Championship south division in the West Sussex League.

Bosham 1 Jarvis Brook 5

SCFL division two

Bosham came unstuck as a confident Jarvis Brook side came away with the points.

Andy Probee stepped on to the hallowed turf he tends at Walton Lane for his first match of the campaign but it turned into a nightmare after only two minutes with Probee diverting a low cross into the roof of his own net to gift the Blues an early lead.

The Reds settled and found their feet and started to find holes in the Blues’ defence and just after the quarter-hour, Bosham deservedly got back on level terms through the ever-improving Lewis Rustell.

A beautifully flighted ball over the top caused panic in the Brook defence and Rustell nipped in to stretch out a leg and divert the ball past keeper Matthew Harman.

A short time later Brook retook the lead through the dangerous Jake Broomfield, a comfortable finish for the striker who slid the ball past keeper Harley Redman.

With numerous players unavailable yt was always going to be tough for Bosham but they deserve credit for the sprit and fight shown throughout the tie.

The Blues went 3-1 up when a header from Tom Overton was diverted into the net by the unlucky Redman.

Minutes later the lead was extended as Overton breezed through a static Reds defence and slotted with aplomb – and the striker completed a quickfire hat-trick with just under a quarter of the match left to run, capitalising on another mistake at the back.

Bosham travel to Cowfold this week looking to get back to winning ways.

Bosham: Redman, Probee, Briance, Bulbeck, Cooper, Woolcombe, Terry, Jackson, Rustell, Bishop, Bond. Subs: Gilbert, Bargna, Harris, Wright.

East Dean 2 Hunston CC 1

West Sussex League Championship south

East Dean welcomed Hunston CC to The Gasson on a sunny afternoon.

Manager Peter Kearvell brought in Aaron Hand and Ed Wheeler while Nathan Freeman went in goal.

East Dean took the lead with the first chance. A Thomas Bann ball floated over the top of the Hunston defence saw James Ford finish with a well-taken first-time lob over the keeper to take his tally for three for the season.

Zach Dray, Hand and Ford all had chances to double the lead but they were all blocked.

A bit of trickery from the Hunston No9 ended with a deflection past Nathan Freeman in goal and in.

The second half saw a couple of Alex Smith chances before Ford was brought down in the box by the Hunston keeper, who was sin-binned. Ford’s penalty was saved.

East Dean retook the lead as sub Jason Houghton made a late run into the box to power a strong header into the top corner.

Houghton was fouled in the box but Ford again saw the penalty saved.

East Dean held on to make it two wins from two and sit top of the pile.