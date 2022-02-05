The Reds were cruising thanks to a Tom Nichols double but an 80th minute strike from Arthur Read and a goal two minutes into added time but Scott Cuthbert denied them the win.

This came just days after Swindon Town scored a last gasp equaliser to deny the Reds a victory on the road on Tuesday.

Reds players celebrate Tom Nichols' opener. Picture by Cory Pickford

And John Yems was frustrated not to win a game they should have won comfortably.

He said: 'We threw another game away. We gave it to them.

"We should have just seen the game out. It was 2-0 but it should have been six or seven, we should have killed the game off. We beat ourselves.

"We are killing ourselves.

"We don't ever seem to have a good goal scored against us, silly, spawny goals or goals we should do better at. and you have got to stop it, and I am fed up of saying it because it's my job to put a side out that will stop it. Unfortunately it ain't happening at the minute.