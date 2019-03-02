'It was the right result at the end': Chris Hughton after late goal gives Brighton vital win

Brighton deserved their 1-0 victory against bottom of the table Huddersfield this afternoon, according to Albion boss Chris Hughton.

A 79th minute header from substitute Florin Andone gave the Seagulls a much needed first Premier League win of 2019 this afternoon, to ease growing concerns of being dragged into a relegation battle.

Hughton said: "It was the right result at the end. There were not many clear chances.

"We knew we had to put one away and luckily Florin (Andone) managed to do that. It feels like a big win."

Hughton said Andone 'changed the dynamic of the game' after his second half introduction for the ineffective Glenn Murray.

He added: "It felt like one of those games that we have not got a result. It was a familiar performance.

"It felt like it wasn't our day. We have played worse and won. We were fortunate in our three 1-0 wins a while back, especially against Newcastle."

Read our match report here

See also: 'We killed ourselves': Huddersfield boss 'very angry' after late Brighton winner

Huddersfield win shows we can thrive under pressure - Brighton captain Dunk

Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield player ratings