It's finally happened! Nadesan signs for Crawley Town

Crawley Town have confirmed the signing of striker Ashley Nadesan on a three-year contract, effective from July 1.

The transfer had been rumoured for a few weeks.

Ashley Nadesan playing for Fleetwood

Nadesan, 24, made his name locally with his goalscoring exploits for Horley Town in the Combined Counties League. Having started his career in their youth teams as a centre-half, he became a prolific striker and over the course of two years 2013-15 he notched 99 league and cup goals.

That form alerted several League clubs and in July 2016 he joined Fleetwood Town, making his League debut at the start of the 2017-18 season against AFC Wimbledon.

Later that season Ashley joined Carlisle United on loan and he also spent the first half of this season at Brunton Park before returning to Fleetwood.

During the last two seasons he has scored 14 League and Cup goals in 67 appearances for Fleetwood and Carlisle.

Head Coach Gabriele Cioffi said: “Wow. I’m delighted to have Ashley with us. He’s a local lad who has had two good years at Fleetwood and Carlisle and now he’s decided to come home, which is great for us. He can play in wide positions or up front and he is a goal threat.

“I think he can play a major part for us next season and beyond and I am really looking forward to working with Ashley. I am pleased he is now part of the Crawley Town family.”

SEE ALSO Crawley Town target Ashley Nadesan offered new deal by Fleetwood Town | Crawley Town could be set to sign Fleetwood Town striker Ashley Nadesan | Crawley Town in talks to sign Premier League striker