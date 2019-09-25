It's Colchester United - Crawley find out Carabao Cup fourth round opponents

Crawley Town will host Colchester United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The Reds enjoyed another historic night on Tuesday when they beat Championship Stoke City to reach the fourth round - the furthest they have have ever been in the competition.

Ollie Palmer celebrates his winning penalty

In the third round they beat Norwich City - the first time they had every beaten a top flight team.

When will the Carabao Cup fourth round ties take place?

The fixtures are scheduled to take place week commencing October 28.

The ties will likely take place on the Tuesday and Wednesday of that week, where some ties will, of course, be selected for TV.

Will there be any prize money?

Rightly or wrongly, there is no prize money available in the Carabao Cup until the semi-final stage.

