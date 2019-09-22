It's a Hamlet tragedy as Bognor are hit for six in the FA Cup

Bognor shipped six as they crashed out of the FA Cup at Dulwich Hamlet.

While losing to a team from the next division up is no disgrace, fans will be alarmed at the size of the defeat at a time when the Rocks are struggling for any sort of form.

Now it's a case of knuckling down to the Isthmian premier campaign and trying to turn around results after just one win and one draw from the opening seven games - with coach Robbie Blake saying the recruitment of some new faces is vital.

Only a second half penalty gave Rocks fans anything to cheer about at Champion Hill as they exited the Cup, well beaten by their old rivals from numerous Isthmian League play-off battles.

Jimmy Muitt returned from his ankle injury and went into the starting line-up but even he couldn't save them from defeat.

The Rocks fell behind early - not for the first time this season - as on just two minutes a header across the box by Danny Mills enabled Quade Taylor to tap in from close range.

Doug Tuck got Bognor on the attack soon after but Brad Lethbridge was thwarted. Muitt's short corner to Harvey Whyte was blocked. But it was 2-0 just seven minutes in. Jeffrey Monakana's cross from the right fell for Nyren Clunis, who swept it home.

Another Monakana corner was punched out by Petar Durin and Richard Orlu's follow-up was blocked. Another corner found Mills, who glanced his header narrowly wide on 16 minutes. For Bognor Ben Clark-Eden combined with Harvey Whyte before crossing but Tuck couldn’t get hold of the ball in.

Muitt made good headway before shooting but it was a comfortable save for Ashley Maynard-Brewer. In a good passage of play Muitt won a free-kick just outside the box. Tuck pushed it to Ashton Leigh but he smashed it into the defensive wall, that on 28 minutes.

Muitt's pace won him a free-kick just outside the box but Tuck's attempt flew over. Bognor won another free-kick just outside the area but Muitt's free-kick was headed out by David Ijaha. HT 2-0

Early in the second half Clunis did well to run beyond Clark-Eden but he belte it high and wide. Tuck threaded the ball to Lethbridge, who squared the ball to Tommy Leigh - but his low first-time shot was wide. Durin dived to his right to deny Clunis, whose header was nodded towards goal after Mills' flick-on.

On 53 minutes a corner was flapped at in the air and on to the back post by Durin, and Mills pounced to head it straight into the net for 3-0. Smith did well on the left to pick out Lethbridge, who cut inside and shot, forcing Maynard-Brewer into a deflected save. Then Tuck found Muitt in the area but his left-foot shot was well saved by the goalkeeper.

Ashton Leigh combined with Lethbridge who hit it early after running inside but his effort flew well over the goal. On 62 minutes James Crane won a penalty as he went for a high ball and was caught. Crane sent the keeper the wrong way to make it 3-1.

Taylor required treatment after a challenge which held up play for some time. Then Clunis went to ground and claimed for a penalty, which wasn't given.

Dulwich sprang on to the attack with a long ball by Ben Chapman for Monakana. He rounded Durin but somehow the keeper and Clark-Eden cleared their lines. Mills had only Durin to beat but the goalkeeper denied him.

Another Mills goal came on 73 minutes as a cross from Barnes bounced kindly for him and he dispatched it beyond Durin, making it 4-1. Dan Smith won a corner with a low strike. Muitt's first corner was headed out, then Tommy Leigh was off target with the next one. Mills received treatment after going down in a crowded penalty area.

Mills teed up sub Adam Yusuff, whose low shot was stopped by Durin on 81 minutes. But Dulwich scored again when Barnes' pace took him deep into Bognor's half. He passed to Yussuf, who did well to shoot low beyond Durin into the bottom corner.

Tommy Scutt set up Smith for an effort that was easily saved. Then the Rocks' miserable afternoon was complete as Jack Connor and Mills combined to win a corner, which was eventually put away by Clunis.

In a last chance for Bognor, Dan Simmonds' shot was deflected behind by a defender.

The Rocks return to league action next Saturday against high-flyers Haringey Borough at Nyewood Lane.

Rocks: Durin, Crane, A Leigh, Tuck, Clark-Eden, Wood, Whyte, T Leigh (Scutt 86), Smith, Muitt (Simmonds 80), Lethbridge (Hensel 80). Sub not used: Williamson.

Att – 1,689

