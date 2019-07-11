Isthmian League Premier Division fixtures 2019/20: Worthing start away at Folkestone - and host Bognor in August Bank Holiday derby

Worthing will start the Isthmian League Premier Division 2019/20 campaign at Folkestone Invicta.

The fixtures for the new season were released earlier and Adam Hinshelwood's men travel to Cheriton Road on the opening day on August 10.

Sussex rivals Lewes are the first visitors to Woodside Road in 2019/20, with Worthing hosting them on August 13.

They then entertain AFC Hornchurch for in their second home fixture in the space of five days on August 17.

Arch-rivals Bognor make the short trip to Woodside Road for an August Bank Holiday derby on August 26.

The return fixture takes place at Nyewood Lane on New Year's Day.

Another Sussex side, newly promoted Horsham, travel to Worthing on Boxing Day.

Hinshelwood's takes his team to the Hornets' new Hop Oast stadium on April 13.

Worthing end the season at home to Haringey Borough on April 25.

Worthing's full fixture list for the new season can be found here.